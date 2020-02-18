Several classic games that were popular during the DS, 3DS and Wii eras are either getting a sequel or are getting remade for Nintendo Switch. Case in point, Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Just a few hours ago, a teaser video surfaced on the internet showcasing a new Cooking Mama game for the Nintendo Switch. We don't have an exact date, but it looks like Cooking Mama: Cookstar will be coming to Switch as soon as March 2020.

Cooking Mama: Cookstar is coming to #NintendoSwitch, March 2020! pic.twitter.com/iEqWsW4UWH — Nintendo Switch (@NinSwitchNews) February 18, 2020

If you aren't familiar with the Cooking Mama games, they were popular cooking simulators that originated on the DS and have since been on the 3DS and Wii. The core focus centers on cooking mini games that evaluate how well you perform tasks in the kitchen.

From the trailer, it looks as though the new Nintendo Switch game will use the Joy-Con's motion controls to chop vegetables, melt butter on a pan, spread peanut butter, and do all kinds of other meal prep motions. Additionally, players will be able to use a motorized mixer, an oven, a blender, and several other cooking gadgets. One way or another, this looks like it's going to be a super fun game!

All the while, Cooking Mama will be smiling alongside you and helping you make plenty of tasty-looking dishes. We don't know an exact date for Cooking Mama: Cookstar's release and there isn't currently a page for it on the Nintendo eShop, but we'll be sure to update when more is revealed.