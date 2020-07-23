In a press release on its website, Corning has announced "Corning Gorilla Glass Victus", it's latest flagship glass designed for use in mobile electronics.

John Bayne, senior vice president and general manager of Mobile Consumer Electronics for Corning, says that the team has focused on both drop and scratch protection improvements for its latest glass after hearing feedback from over 90,000 consumers.

"Corning's extensive consumer research has shown that improved drop and scratch performance are key components of consumer purchasing decisions ... Dropped phones can result in broken phones, but as we developed better glasses, phones survived more drops, but also showed more visible scratches, which can impact the usability of a device ... Instead of our historic approach of asking our technologists to focus on a single goal – making the glass better for either drop or scratch, we asked them to focus on improving both drop and scratch, and they delivered with Gorilla Glass Victus."

According to Corning, Gorilla Glass Victus will be able to survive drops from up to 2 meters (about 6.5 feet) and is also twice as scratch resistant as its current flagship, Gorilla Glass 6.

In lab tests, Gorilla Glass Victus achieved drop performance up to 2 meters when dropped onto hard, rough surfaces. Competitive aluminosilicate glasses typically fail when dropped from less than 0.8 meters. Gorilla Glass Victus also surpasses Gorilla Glass 6 with up to a 2x improvement in scratch resistance. Additionally, the scratch resistance of Gorilla Glass Victus is up to 4x better than competitive aluminosilicate glasses.

In an interview with The Verge, Corning VP and lead Gorilla Glass scientist Jaymin Amin says that, while any glass is still susceptible to scratches, the new Victus glass will reduce the possibility significantly compared to previous versions.

Corning VP and lead Gorilla Glass scientist Jaymin Amin candidly admits that Victus isn't pocket-proof when I ask whether the bits of dirt, sand, metal, and other materials that can get wedged in keys and coins could still cause a scratch. "I think those caveats would still apply on any glass material," says Amin, "but what this does for you is reduce those instances quite dramatically."

Apple is a major customers of Corning, so it is very possible that Gorilla Glass Victus could be adopted onto a future iPhone. Samsung, however, will be the first company to incorporate the new glass onto their smartphones.

You can check out Corning's announcement of its latest glass below.