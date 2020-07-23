Corning has just debuted Gorila Glass Victus, what it calls a significant improvement for the drop and scratch resistance for the Gorilla Glass family.

Succeeding Gorilla Glass 6 (and switching branding tactics), Victus's primary claim to fame is its improved drop performance, reportedly surviving falls of up to 2 meters on hard rough surfaces. It also features improved scratch resistance, being twice as good as its predecessor in resisting nicks and cuts. The company focused on both of these attributes rather than choosing one or the other as it did in the past.

John Bayne, senior vice president and general manager of Corning's Mobile Consumer Electronics said:

Dropped phones can result in broken phones, but as we developed better glasses, phones survived more drops but also showed more visible scratches, which can impact the usability of devices. Instead of our historic approach of asking our technologists to focus on a single goal – making the glass better for either drop or scratch – we asked them to focus on improving both drop and scratch, and they delivered with Gorilla Glass Victus."

Corning says that Samsung will adopt its Gorilla Glass Victus in the near future, which means it may be set to debut on the Galaxy Note 20 when that launches on August 5th.

Gorilla Glass is typically used by most flagships and upper-midrange models, including the iPhone (spurring an investment from Apple) and Galaxy. While competitors using alkali-aluminosilicate like Dragontrail exist, Corning says that this new Victus performs more than twice as well in drop tests and four times as well in scratch tests.

How strong is Gorilla Glass 6? We sat down with Corning to talk about the future of phones