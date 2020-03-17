No self-respecting video editor settles for basic video editing apps with limited features. They're too restrictive and often lack the tools needed to create beautiful, high-quality movies (we're totally not looking at you, iMovie). Then again, professional editing programs like the Final Cut Pro X are incredibly complex, and any novice hoping to navigate it to put together stunning videos will only be rendered dumbfounded.

This is where training courses like The Complete Final Cut Pro X Course – Beginner to Intermediate come into play. Instructed by Joe Parys, a bestselling online teacher whose classes appeared in Buzzfeed, CBS News, and other professional platforms, this learning collection aims to impart with you the ins and outs of Final Cut Pro X. Across 4 hours of premium instruction, you'll learn various editing techniques needed to produce high-quality footage. You'll be equipped with skills in keyframe animation, color correction and grading, speed manipulation, transitions, and effects. You'll know how to export videos to fit specific platforms like YouTube and Instagram. By the time you finish, you'll have a boast-worthy skillset that lets you edit like a pro.

For a limited time, the course is on sale for only $14.99. That's a 92 percent discount from the usual cost of $200.