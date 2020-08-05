For any business, consistent branding is important. With 1Brand, you can create a complete set of guidelines in minutes. This powerful tool is super easy to use, and lifetime Pro subscriptions are now just $99.
Just like choosing an outfit, creating brand guidelines is about how you present yourself to the world. However, this isn't just about first impressions — you want people to remember your company.
Creating brand guidelines is a great way to cultivate a signature style. With 1Brand, the process couldn't be easier. You simply input the URL of your website, and wait for the platform to scan the logos, colors, and fonts.
Once these elements are in the system, you can easily make changes. In addition, 1Brand allows you to write branding rules for your staff or for journalists. This ensures that no-one will squash your logo or use random colors.
You can then publish your guidelines as an online document, complete with logo download links, and export it as a PDF.
Normally $1,499, lifetime Pro subscriptions are now only $99.
See Deal
Prices subject to change
Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.
Apple released a new 30W USB-C Power Adapter that's the same as the old one
Apple today launched a new 30W USB-C Power Adapter, but it looks like it's exactly the same as the old one. Exciting!
Virginia releases first Apple and Google-powered COVID-19 app in U.S.
Virginia has become the first U.S. state to release a COVID-19 exposure notification app powered by Apple and Google's API.
Microsoft, it's time to speak up about Project xCloud on iOS
With Project xCloud iOS seemingly on hold due to Apple and its App Store restrictions, it’s time for Microsoft to finally speak out.
Take your Apple Watch on the road and protect it while it charges
Looking to charge your Apple Watch while you’re out and about? Check out these portable chargers!