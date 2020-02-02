You no longer need to invest a crazy amount of time and money in order to learn how to build truly responsive websites from scratch, regardless of whether you're trying to create a single site for your business or work as a full-time web developer.
Blocs 3: Website Builder for Mac acts as your all-in-one tool for building incredibly powerful and aesthetically-pleasing sites without any complicated code, and it's currently available for 60% off its usual price.
This fast and intuitive platform makes it easy to build a wide range of pro-level websites without having to rely on complex and time-consuming code.
There are a variety of visual editing controls that allow you to see what you're creating in a real-time, a trove of pre-made animations and graphics that can be customized in minutes, and a range of built-in SEO tools that will help your site gain the exposure it deserves.
It's also possible to preview server-side PHP functionality right on your desktop, without having to interrupt your workflow.
Build your sites faster and more efficiently with Blocs 3: Website Builder for Mac for just $39.99—60% off MSRP today.
Prices are subject to change.
