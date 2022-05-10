If you're someone who likes to create their own unique wallpapers, Acrylic is an app that you should probably have in your arsenal. Available for iPhone, iPad, and Mac, the app gives you the tools you need to make a gorgeous new wallpaper for all of your devices.

While it's true that Apple ships some wallpapers with its devices, and the internet is full of yet more options, sometimes it's nice to create your own. Acrylic is a new app that helps you do just that with a range of mesh gradients that can be used to create gorgeous 3D scenes. All you need to do is choose the colors and get started — the best iPhone wallpaper is the one you created yourself!

Acrylic is a simple and easy-to-use wallpaper engine for iOS and macOS, though, it does do more than just simple wallpapers. Easily create beautiful mesh gradients and 3D scenes at high resolutions. Simple to use tools allow you to make great-looking renders quickly.

Like all good apps, Acrylic syncs with iCloud to keep all of your creations safe and available across all of your devices, while Shortcuts support helps you automate wallpaper creation. All of this means you can quickly and easily create a new wallpaper whether you're looking for something simple or would prefer a more busy look. Whatever you're preference, there's a good chance that Acrylic can help you create it.

Gradients Easily create beautiful and profesional looking mesh gradients. Easy tools for generating color schemes and position randomizer makes it effortless to make good looking gradients. You can also use Siri Shortcuts for automatic mesh generation. Scenes Make 3D scenes using customizable presets for great looking on-device 3D scenes. Use great looking techniques such as Screen Space Reflections and Ambient Occlusion for extreme detail. Perfect for wallpapers.

All of that and more is available via the App Store now. Acrylic is available for download and is priced at just $1.99 for access to the app across all devices. The app even supports Family Sharing, too.