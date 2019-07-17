The next step in our Keyboard Maestro series is to create a macro that increments a counter, which we'll use to create a sequence number for every email we send, and we'll read text from a text file that we'll use to populate the address fields in our email message.

Creating a Counter

As a reminder, the macros we're creating are based on macros I use to address and send email messages to members of a production staff for plays that I'm stage managing. In order to make these messages easy to find and catalog, every email I send out has specific information in it: The show name, the show season and/or the date of the report, what type of report it is, and the number of the report in sequence. Most of the information used to do this is static text or can be pulled using system variables, but in order to sequence each email message, I need to keep track of the previous sequence number using a variable, add "1" to that variable, and update the variable to today's sequence number. I call the macro I use to do this a Counter. To create this counter you're going to use the variables and clipboard we created in our last segment.

Here's how the Counter works: The clipboard we created, RRCounter, stores the last used number in our email sequence. Remember: Keyboard Maestro's named clipboards are able to retain information stored in them through restarts, so even if I have to restart my Mac, that number is still there. Our macro needs to read the number stored in RRCounter, store it in the variable CurrentCounter, perform some simple math on CurrentCounter, then store the result in RRCounter for the next time we need to increment the number.

Here's how we do that:

Create a new Macro in your iMore Macros group called Counter Click the "+" next to New Action Use the search bar to find the Action called Set variable to text and add it to your macro In the Set Variable field type the text "CurrentCounter" Select the Insert token menu that appears above the To: field Select Named Clipboard Select the RRCounter clipboard

This action should look something like this: