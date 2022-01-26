Crouton is a cool recipe app that has some awesome features including a wink-based interface for when your hands are dirty as well as SharePlay support.

Available for download from the App Store now for free, Crouton is a simple but feature-filled app that makes it easy to keep track of recipes that you love or just want to try out. You can then use those recipes to create shopping lists, too.

The standout features begin with support for winking — and no, I'm not kidding. Got dirty hands while cooking? Wink at your device to move through recipe steps without getting gunk everywhere! It's genius and you might be surprised how handy that feature comes in when cooking.

Another important feature is SharePlay support for devices running iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and macOS Monterey. With SharePlay enabled you can cook with others remotely using FaceTime.

There's more, too:

Features: Store recipes using websites, images, ingredients and instructions

Auto recipe website detection, import recipes from websites fast

Step by step mode, with hands free navigation (Wink left and right)

Create shopping lists from ingredients

Meal plan your dinners for the week

Autogenerate meal plans from your existing recipes

Scale recipes to cook for larger (or smaller) groups

Scan ingredients and method straight out of the recipe book with OCR

Back up and sync recipes and meal plan across your devices using iCloud

Custom app colors and icons

Import recipes from websites using the Safari share sheet.

Sounds pretty great, right? You can download Crouton right now to see for yourself. It's free with an in-app purchase that unlocks unlimited recipes and household iCloud sharing.