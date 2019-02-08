People are buying less and less when it comes to traditional media — TV shows, movies, music, etc. — and they're downloading more than ever. Whether you take long car trips, fly often, or would simply rather save your stuff to read, watch, and listen to later, download is a way to have everything when you need it instead of hoping your stream remains stable. But if you're downloading a torrent from here, a blog from here, movies from over there, and music from over there, it can be hard to keep track of everything, and you may never see some of them again. What can you do?
That's where Offcloud Download Manager would normally cost you $700, but at iMore Digital Offers, you can get it for only $49.99, a savings of 92%, and a one-time payment.
Offcloud Download Manager lets you do all of the following:
- Unlock and download any content found on blogs, media, BitTorrent, streaming, or storage sites
- Securely back up your favorite online content to a private space and access it whenever you want
- Automatically transfer any data from the web to your remote space, like FTP or cloud storage
- Use it with hundreds of sites, including YouTube, SoundCloud, and Vimeo
- Fetch data from .torrent and magnet links using the cloud-based BitTorrent client
- Convert any online pages into PDF document or read-it-later HTML
- Enjoy dozens of tools, a reliable API, and world-class customer service to get the most out of Offcloud
If all of your favorite content comes from the web, then it only makes sense to curate all of your stuff in one spot so that you never miss or lose anything. Offcloud Download Manager can help and iMore Digital Offers can help your get it for only $49.99 instead of $700.