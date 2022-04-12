Converting currencies is something tons of people need to do multiple times per day and while not difficult, it's never quite as frictionless an experience as it ought to be in 2022. That is, unless you use Currenzy, a new app for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch that really does change the game of currency conversion.

In its simplest form, Currenzy is an app that can convert one currency to another, whether that's real money like USD or GBP or a digital one like BTC or ETC. Whatever the currency, Currenzy can convert it. But it's how it does the conversion beyond its own app that is so amazing. Thanks to what is clearly one of the best Safari extensions you've ever likely to come across, Currenzy can convert currencies on the fly across the web — no need to open the app at all.

It works beyond the Safari browser, too. Any text that you can select can be shared with Currenzy via the Share Sheet, with the app handling all conversions once you're done. It's like magic, but not. Because it's real and it might just change your currency converting game!