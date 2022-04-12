What you need to know
- Currenzy is a new app for converting currencies on iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch.
- Currenzy offers a Safari extension that can convert currencies on web pages.
Converting currencies is something tons of people need to do multiple times per day and while not difficult, it's never quite as frictionless an experience as it ought to be in 2022. That is, unless you use Currenzy, a new app for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch that really does change the game of currency conversion.
In its simplest form, Currenzy is an app that can convert one currency to another, whether that's real money like USD or GBP or a digital one like BTC or ETC. Whatever the currency, Currenzy can convert it. But it's how it does the conversion beyond its own app that is so amazing. Thanks to what is clearly one of the best Safari extensions you've ever likely to come across, Currenzy can convert currencies on the fly across the web — no need to open the app at all.
It works beyond the Safari browser, too. Any text that you can select can be shared with Currenzy via the Share Sheet, with the app handling all conversions once you're done. It's like magic, but not. Because it's real and it might just change your currency converting game!
Currenzy is like no other currency converter app you have ever seen. It uses the latest safari web extension feature to convert prices to your desired currency on a web page. It also uses Apple's vision framework technology to detect currency information from an image. So, you can use your iPhone camera to convert prices on a price tag or a hotel menu while traveling abroad.
With Currenzy, you can convert currencies anywhere inside your iPhone or iPad, where text selection is shareable. When you are on apps like mail or notes, select the text and share it with the Currenzy app extension to see the conversion.
Currenzy does also have an Apple Watch app for those times where you just need to do a quick conversion on your wrist, too.
If you're someone who converts currencies a lot, this could be the best iPhone app you download today. Grab it from the App Store now — it's priced at just $1.99 for a limited time, too.
