What you need to know
- Apple is shipping defective MagSafe iPhone 12 cases to customers.
- The defective cases are missing the cutouts for the speakers on the bottom of the case.
- Two customers have reported the issue to Reddit so far.
Reported by MacRumors, some customers are getting shipped defective iPhone 12 MagSafe Silicone cases that are missing the cutouts for the speaker grills.
The report references two separate posts to Reddit, showcasing the missing speaker holes on the cases. One of the customers was apparently told by an Apple advisor that the case was not supposed to have speaker holes, so hopefully, that employee can get some training.
There have been two separate threads on Reddit from iPhone 12 customers who purchased a case and received one without speaker holes. One customer was told by an Apple advisor that the case wasn't meant to have speaker holes, which is, of course, incorrect. One of the original posters uploaded a video showing the defective case from more angles.
iMore has received and, of course, verified that the new MagSafe Silicone cases for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro should have cutouts on the bottom of the case for the speakers. For customers who receive a defective case, they should be able to exchange it with Apple.
Have you received one of the new MagSafe Silicone cases for the iPhone 12/12 Pro and are missing the cutouts for the speakers? You might have something as elusive as a defective Charizard card.
New bug resets the default iOS 14 mail app, but is it iOS or Gmail's fault?
Is there a new bug affecting iOS 14's default app setting, or is this all Google's doing? You decide.
Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is the best cat toy I've owned in a long time
Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit allows you to race remote control cars and interact with augmented reality on Nintendo Switch, but is it actually worth buying?
Jonathan Morrison and WOLF transform Apple's MagSafe sound into a song
Jonathan Morrison teamed up with WOLF to transform Apple's new MagSafe charging sound into an incredibly catchy song.
These are the best iPhone 12 Pro cases you can get right now
Apple has announced the iPhone 12 Pro, and there are already plenty of great cases to go along with it. Here are our favorites!