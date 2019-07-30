I was impressed with the breadth of photo printing services that CVS has to offer, far beyond what many other photo printing services offer, and most of my order came out great. However, I had a significant issue with the photo book I ordered. It was partially my own fault, but I was disappointed that CVS didn't catch the issue before printing and sending it out.

Everything and the kitchen sink CVS Photo Printing review: Features

CVS has one of the most extensive photo printing services I've seen. Not only do they offer tons of different photo prints and photo products, but you can also get your passport pictures, copy and print documents, develop actual film, and transfer your home movies to DVD or digital. Since there is a CVS on just about every corner in the US, it's quite convenient. I ordered three 4x6 prints, an 8x10 print, a 20x30 print, four wallet prints, 20 cards (the minimum order), and a photo book. All of my daughter's engagement photos you see in my order were taken by JMS Imagery. My own wedding photo, seen in the wallet photos, was taken by Nancy Lambert many years ago.

CVS's prices are reasonable, and there are always many deals and promo codes going on. Shipping isn't cheap or free, but you may be able to pick up your order for free at your local CVS, possibly even the same day, depending on what you order. Certain items are available at certain locations, I assume based on which equipment your local CVS has in store. It's a safe bet that you'll always be able to pick up basic prints in-store within an hour.

There is a ton on the website, but it's easy to navigate. I had no problem putting together a photo book, but I thought it would be fun to select a "Family" theme for my book, which includes cute sayings and flair. As it turned out, that was a terrible theme. The letters often didn't show up on the background I'd selected. But even worse, the theme included gray lines which I think were intended to add emphasis to the quotes. But these gray lines ruined some of my photos as they cut right across faces. Otherwise, the book would have been fine. It's a cute little softcover book and the quality is good.

CVS Photo goes way above and beyond when it comes to the photo services they offer.

The prints all look great, although the 20x30 did arrive in a tube, which means rolled edges. I'm confident they will flatten over time, or immediately if I pop the poster into a frame, but two hours with books on the corners did nothing. Unfortunately, the tube seems to be the norm. Very few places do the huge flat box because of cost, I'm sure. I was happy with the quality of the prints. The wallets are the mini-wallet size, with four of them fitting onto a 4x6 sheet. I ordered both color and black and white prints and they all look as they should.

Some photo printing services print their cards on cardstock, while others use photo paper. These cards are of the photo paper variety, so trying to do wedding invitations this was was a mistake. I don't blame CVS for this; if I'd ordered holiday cards, they'd be great on photo paper.

CVS does have an iOS app. It's not just for photos, but you can indeed order your photos and photo items within the app.