B&H is offering the CyberPower 12-outlet 1500VA Intelligent LCD Series UPS for just $109.95 when you clip the coupon on its product page. That'll save you $75 off its regular cost and score you the product at a new low price; it's sold for just under $180 on average at Amazon. B&H even includes free expedited shipping and offers tax-free purchases for customers in select states.

This UPS features a multifunction LCD display which can show you its internal battery level, power conditions, estimated runtime, and load capacity. Meanwhile, its dual 2.1A USB outlets can power two devices simultaneously. On the back side of the device are 12 surge-protected outlets, six of which offer battery backup in the event of a power outage. There's a coaxial and phone line in and out as well, along with a Serial port and additional USB port.

