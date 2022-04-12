The hugely popular iPhone, iPad, and Mac photo editor Darkroom has a big new version 6.0 update out and it's all about masks. The new update is available for download in the App Store now.

An update that brings improvements to all three versions of the app, Darkroom 6.0 adds four new types of masks including "AI-generated Depth Masks, Smart Masks for Portrait & ProRAW photos, Gradient Masks, and Range masks." The idea is simple — users select a region of a particular photo and then edit it completely independent of the rest of the image.

Masks are a fundamental tool for photographers, and Darkroom is proud to introduce them in a powerful package, backed by AI, and designed for mobile photographers as part of Darkroom+. With masks, you can enhance the lighting in a photo or separate a subject from its background to direct the viewer's eye, thereby telling a more compelling story.

Those who want to learn all about what the new masking features can do should definitely check out the announcement blog post for the lowdown — there's a lot going on!

The eagle-eyed will notice that the new features are part of the Darkroom+ subscription, an in-app purchase that will also see its monthly price increase to $4.99 per month for new members. $29.99 is the annual option, while a one-time $74.99 in-app purchase is also available for those who want to take advantage of that. However, a 30% discount is being applied on the annual subscription for two weeks — part of the Darkroom 6.0 update celebrations, I'm told.