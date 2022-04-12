What you need to know
- Darkroom 6 adds four new masking types and more.
- Users can take advantage of advanced AI-powered masking to edit portions of images.
- The new update is available for download in the App Store now.
The hugely popular iPhone, iPad, and Mac photo editor Darkroom has a big new version 6.0 update out and it's all about masks. The new update is available for download in the App Store now.
An update that brings improvements to all three versions of the app, Darkroom 6.0 adds four new types of masks including "AI-generated Depth Masks, Smart Masks for Portrait & ProRAW photos, Gradient Masks, and Range masks." The idea is simple — users select a region of a particular photo and then edit it completely independent of the rest of the image.
Masks are a fundamental tool for photographers, and Darkroom is proud to introduce them in a powerful package, backed by AI, and designed for mobile photographers as part of Darkroom+. With masks, you can enhance the lighting in a photo or separate a subject from its background to direct the viewer's eye, thereby telling a more compelling story.
Those who want to learn all about what the new masking features can do should definitely check out the announcement blog post for the lowdown — there's a lot going on!
The eagle-eyed will notice that the new features are part of the Darkroom+ subscription, an in-app purchase that will also see its monthly price increase to $4.99 per month for new members. $29.99 is the annual option, while a one-time $74.99 in-app purchase is also available for those who want to take advantage of that. However, a 30% discount is being applied on the annual subscription for two weeks — part of the Darkroom 6.0 update celebrations, I'm told.
The new update isn't only about masks, though. This new release also brings with it a number of stunning icons for you to choose from including the rather amazing Chrome option. That's the one I'll be using!
Those who already have the Darkroom app installed should see the new update in the App Store now. Everyone else can go and grab it from the App Store right now — it's a free app with those aforementioned in-app purchases available.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Noel Fielding will star in an untitled comedy series for Apple TV+
Apple TV+ has announced that Noel Fielding will star in an as-yet-untitled comedy show for the streamer.
Review: This stylish MacBook accessory has a few features up its sleeve
Are you looking for a new sleeve for your 13- or 14-inch Apple laptop? Here's one to consider.
Apple TV+ has Emmy ambitions for 'Severance' — here's how they'll go down
Apple TV+ reportedly has plans for 'Severance' to be entered into multiple Emmy categories with stars Adam Scott, Britt Lower, and more all being entered for awards.
Get better footage with one of these iPhone video rigs
If you've ever shot video on your iPhone, you know how shaky your hands can be. Adding a video rig for iPhone is the answer to this problem. These are 11 winning video rigs for iPhone.