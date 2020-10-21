VPN Deal! Save an insane 73% on a new IPVanish subscription for a limited time

it worked!

dbrand shows you don't need a MagSafe case to charge with MagSafe

dbrand got tired of people asking questions.
Joe Wituschek

Dbrand Magsafe CommericalSource: dbrand

What you need to know

  • dbrand has posted a video showing that its Grip case works with MagSafe.
  • The video proves that at least some cases will work with the new charger without having the tech built-in.
  • Results will vary, of course, depending on the material and thickness of the case.

When Apple announced its new MagSafe cases, many wondered if you would need to get a "MagSafe compatible" case in order to be able to charge the new iPhone 12 lineup with the new MagSafe charger. Apple did build the MagSafe magnet into its own case, and so did Otterbox, so people wondered if you could still charge with a non-MagSafe case.

It turns out that enough people asked popular skin and case maker dbrand, so they posted a video to prove that the new MagSafe charger does, in fact, connect and charge through its Grip case. The video shows someone tossing the MagSafe charger onto the back of the Grip case, which connects and begins charging immediately. While we can all wonder how many tries it took them to get that to happen so smoothly, it does prove that some cases could work with the MagSafe charger without having MagSafe technology built into the case itself.

Granted, this is only one instance showing compatibility and results could vary between the material and thickness of the case. To ensure that it will work, more companies are sure to release cases that build MagSafe in.

In addition to proving that its Grip Case works with the new MagSafe charger, dbrand has also launched a line of skins for the new charger, which you can check out on the dbrand website.

Dbrand Magsafe SkinSource: dbrand

Watch the video from dbrand below:

Joe Wituschek

Joe Wituschek has been in the technology industry for over a decade. Formerly Apple, Joe now covers the company as a news writer for iMore. Connect with Joe on Twitter @joewituschek.