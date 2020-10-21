dbrand shows you don't need a MagSafe case to charge with MagSafe

When Apple announced its new MagSafe cases, many wondered if you would need to get a "MagSafe compatible" case in order to be able to charge the new iPhone 12 lineup with the new MagSafe charger. Apple did build the MagSafe magnet into its own case, and so did Otterbox, so people wondered if you could still charge with a non-MagSafe case.

It turns out that enough people asked popular skin and case maker dbrand, so they posted a video to prove that the new MagSafe charger does, in fact, connect and charge through its Grip case. The video shows someone tossing the MagSafe charger onto the back of the Grip case, which connects and begins charging immediately. While we can all wonder how many tries it took them to get that to happen so smoothly, it does prove that some cases could work with the MagSafe charger without having MagSafe technology built into the case itself.

Granted, this is only one instance showing compatibility and results could vary between the material and thickness of the case. To ensure that it will work, more companies are sure to release cases that build MagSafe in.

In addition to proving that its Grip Case works with the new MagSafe charger, dbrand has also launched a line of skins for the new charger, which you can check out on the dbrand website.