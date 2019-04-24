Most people are still using iTunes to back up their iPhone, iPad, and iPod data, maybe because it's free, or because they have been using iTunes for many years and are accustomed to using it.. But sometimes backing up your iPhone with iTunes can be cumbersome, especially when you meet problems like:

This can be a headache for you, and if you check in the forums for this problem, you can see that lots of people spend hours, days, and even months trying to solve this "iTunes won't backup" problem.

Instead of spending hours trying methods to solve the problem such as reauthorizing your iPhone to iTunes and the computer, relocating your old backups, and even risking losing all your data by resetting your iPhone, why don't you try to back up your iPhone without iTunes? In this way, you don't have to go through the tedious steps to manually fix the errors. After all, the easiest way to fix a problem is by not having the problem at all.

Besides backing up your iPhone with iCloud, we recommend DearMob iPhone Manager as an efficient software tool to streamline your backup process. Because iCloud doesn't perform partial backups, you can only choose certain apps rather than a specific file under that app for backup. To be clear, selecting only 3 photos under the Photo App or only the chat history of you and your lover in the Messages app for backup over iCloud would be impossible. DearMob iPhone Manager has many more advantages over iTunes and iCloud than many other third-party apps.