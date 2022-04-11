Popular music streaming service has announced that it can now translate song lyrics from English to a number of other languages, although only for a limited number of songs.

In a new blog post, Deezer announced that it can now translate 10,000 English language songs into French, German, Portuguese, and Spanish. While Deezer says that's "currently" the case, there is no mention of when we can expect that to change in the future. The streamer does say that we can expect to be able to translate songs from other languages into English at some point, however.

Users no longer have to compromise the meaning of a song or its lyrics when streaming music in its original language. With just a simple click, music fans can now view real-time lyric translations of the most popular English songs in French, German, Spanish and Portuguese. Additional lyric translations will continue to be added over time, including translations of songs from other languages into English. In the meantime, users whose phone settings are in English** can use the function to improve their language skills or learn a new language through music.

While the likes of Spotify and Apple Music offer similar live lyrics, they can't handle translation in the way Deezer can. That means that Deezer is surely the best iPhone music streaming app for those who want to take advantage of such a feature — so long as they're listening to one of the 10,000 supported songs, that is.

Those looking to try Deezer out can download its app from the App Store now.