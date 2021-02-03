Big changes are coming to the MacBook lineup this year as Apple continues to replace Intel-based processors with Apple Silicon across the larger Mac platform. For MacBook Pro, the likely changes aren't just happening on the inside. This year's lineup is expected to include a new hardware design, the return of MagSafe charging, and more ports. These are all positive changes. Apple's also expected to kill off Touch Bar, a feature I have grown to love in recent years. The upcoming end of Touch Bar is something Apple could have avoided — had it made even the slightest of efforts to promote it. Touch Bar

Source: iMore

Apple called Touch Bar a "breakthrough interface" when it was introduced on select MacBook Pro models in October 2016. The Retina-quality multi-touch display replaced the traditional row of functions keys above the laptop's physical keyboard. Because it's one long display and not a series of keys, Touch Bar offers digital controls that change as you move between native- and third-party apps. For example, when in Messages, you'll see a row of emoji; in Microsoft Word, Touch Bar shows buttons for iconic commands like Bold, Italics, and Underline. It won't come as a surprise if Apple removes Touch Bar from future MacBook Pro models. In the four-plus years since the feature was first offered, not one significant software update followed. And besides highlighting Touch Bar in some early fourth-generation MacBook Pro ads, Apple never mentioned the feature again. What happened? Apple won't explain why Touch Bar is dead when it happens, as the company rarely admits when it does something wrong. In this case, the wrong isn't Touch Bar itself, but rather Apple's knuckleheaded decision not to promote it. Regardless, it's not too early to begin a discussion on what (probably) went wrong. When describing Apple products, the late Steve Jobs used to say, "it just works." Touch Bar developers checked this box with zero difficulties. However, successful Apple products must also be easy to use and provide an instantly recognizable useful purpose. Think of the original mouse, iPod click wheel, and iPhone Home button. Otherwise, even the sleekiest of features will suffer an untimely demise. Out of the box, Touch Bar's usefulness is nearly impossible to appreciate unless you spend some time digging deeper. Except for the occasional emoji or images that pop up when editing in Photos, Touch Bar deliberately melts into the rest of the MacBook Pro keyboard with its white on black characters. By design, Touch Bar is easy to dismiss, especially to anyone who wants to type and get on with the day.