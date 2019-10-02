Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. iMore may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network.

Starting on January 30, 2020, Delta is going to relaunch its entire lineup of Delta SkyMiles American Express Cards for both its consumer and business customers. In celebration of the relaunch, Delta and American Express are giving new cardholders limited-time welcome offers for those who sign up and are approved for one of the cards between October 1, 2019, and October 30, 2019.

Some of the new perks of the cards include double miles on restaurants worldwide, access to The American Express Centurion Lounge, or getting to Delta's Medallion status faster. Businesses will get more targeting rewards as well, like more miles on U.S. shipping and U.S. advertising. Sandeep Dube, Delta's Senior Vice President of Customer Engagement & Loyalty, talked about the catalyst of the upcoming changes: