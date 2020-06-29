With some developers starting to receive their Developer Transition Kits (DTK) it was perhaps only a matter of time before benchmarks started to appear online. And, sure enough, it's happened. That's despite the fact every developer agreed not to run any benchmarks, let alone have them uploaded to the web.

Regardless, we're seeing multiple Geekbench runs online right now with scores in the ballpark of 800 for single-core and 2700 for multi-core. Those scores are decent and comparable to something like a MacBook Air. But really, does it even matter?