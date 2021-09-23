Despite a design flaw, the MagSafe Duo Charger does work with iPhone 13 Pro

While it's certainly not a perfect fit, the iPhone 13 Pro does work with Apple's MagSafe Duo Charger.

Earlier today, multiple reports pointed out that those with the new iPhone 13 Pro might have a problem charging it with Apple's own MagSafe Duo Charger. It appears that the camera module has gotten so big that the phone can't lie flat on the charger.

In a video posted to Twitter by MKBHD, he shows off the issue. When using just the iPhone 13 Pro, you can see that the camera module catches the edge of the MagSafe Duo Charger. While the issue gets worse when the iPhone 13 Pro is in a case, it still does appear to charge just fine with the MagSafe connection.

iPhone 13 Pro vs Magsafe duo charger (they'll probably need to make a new one) pic.twitter.com/fYF59AZvgu — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) September 23, 2021

While it is good to know that charging is not impeded, it does suggest that Apple could release a new version of the MagSafe Duo Charger to work more seamlessly with its new iPhone. While it works functionally, it's tough to think that the company would be okay with a design imperfection such as this.

Thankfully, it appears that the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, and iPhone 13 Pro Max do not have this problem. The camera module in the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 is not large enough to be a problem and the iPhone 13 Pro Max is such a massive phone that, despite having the same camera system, is so huge that the camera module does not get in the way.

The entire iPhone 13 lineup will officially launch on Friday, September 24 alongside the 6th generation iPad mini and 9th generation iPad.