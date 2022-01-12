What you need to know
- Developer Zach Shakked has apologized for creating an app that cloned the popular word game Wordle.
- The app was free with a $30 per year subscription.
- Shakked received quite the backlash on Twitter.
The developer behind an App Store app that cloned the popular word game Wordle has apologized, saying that he "crossed a line" and that he won't do it again.
Wordle has taken the internet by storm over the last couple of weeks. A simple game that has people try to go guess a five-letter word, Wordle is free to play via the developer's website. That inevitably saw the App Store fill with clones that have now been removed by Apple. Developer Zach Shakked, the man behind one of the clones, has taken to Twitter to apologize saying that he won't make the same mistake again after receiving abuse online.
This comes after Shakked posted screenshots showing how the app was racking up free trials "every minute" just hours before.
Things soon went downhill, however. Once the internet — and Apple — became aware of the clone, Shakked began receiving the wrong kind of attention on Twitter and took to posting a lengthy thread explaining the situation.
Shakked went on to say that he crossed the line and that he won't be making the same mistake twice.
I realize I crossed a line. And I surely, surely will never do anything remotely close to this again.
At its peak it appears that Shakkad's app had almost 50,000 people on its trial that would presumably have been charged $30 once it came to an end. He does however note that he didn't make any money on the app and that he "actually lost money" overall.
It isn't immediately clear whether a sanctioned Worlde game will make an App Store debut in the future but for now, the mobile game works just fine on iPhone regardless.
Twitter's testing a new search bar at the top of the iOS app's Home tab
Twitter has announced that it is testing a change to how search works on iOS. Now, some users will see a new search bar at the top of the Home tab.
Where can Apple go next with Apple TV?
Fifteen years in, Apple TV is no longer a hobby for Apple. So what does the next revolution for the device look like?
AirTag isn't the first item tracker, but it's the first people care about
Apple's AirTag is getting some bad press and that could get much, much worse. A fix is needed. But does anyone know what that fix is?
Add AirPlay 2 to your audio setup with these connected receivers
Want to keep the tunes flowing as you walk into your home theater? Or do you want to build your own surround sound system using your existing AirPlay 2 speakers? You can do all of that, and more, with the best AirPlay 2 receivers.