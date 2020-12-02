Developer creates AR experience that lets you create your own monolith

If you haven't been living under a rock for the last month, you've probably heard about the mysterious monoliths that have appeared, then disappeared in multiple areas around the world.

The most famous one showed up in a desert in Utah and launched speculation about what it was, where it came from, and why it was there. It has since vanished although one photographer says that he witnessed its removal.

For those who want to conjure their own monolith, developer Maxx Frazer has built an AR version of the mysterious object that lets you use your iPhone to place it wherever you would like. Andrew Hart posted a video to Twitter showing off the monolith in London.

Thanks to @MaxxFrazer for making the model. You can tap this link on an iPhone to try it yourself in AR:https://t.co/5H1ogema30 — Andrew Hart (@AndrewProjDent) December 2, 2020

For those who want to drop a monolith in their own area, click this link on your iPhone to bring up the AR experience which will let you place the monolith around you.