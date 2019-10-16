Apple has announced that a new iteration of Transporter, its developer application is now available via the Mac App Store .

With Transporter you can: Upload your .ipa or .pkg files to App Store Connect. View delivery progress, including validation warnings, errors, and delivery logs, so you can quickly fix any issues. See a history of past deliveries, including date and time.

The new Transporter app for macOS makes it easy to upload your binary to App Store Connect. To get started, download Transporter from the Mac App Store, and simply drag and drop your binaries into the upload window.

According to the app's description, Transporter allows developers to upload apps, music, movies, TV shows or books for distribution on the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV, Apple Books and iTunes Store. To take advantage, developers and creators can simply drag and drop their content into Transporter to begin uploading. The app can also be used to validate and upload multiple files simultaneously to improve upload times. Transporter will track progress, and includes validation warnings, errors and logs to help users identify and fix any errors. It will also track the history of past deliveries.

Transport is available to download for macOS now, it requires macOS 10.13 or later, and is totally free! However, users require an App Store Connect, iTunes connect or encoding house account to use.

