DEVONtechnologies is offering a huge 40% off the price of its Mac apps right now, so long as you're a student or educator. With the new school year here, there has never been a better time to pick up some pretty great apps.

There are multiple apps discounted as part of this offer, but the biggie is DEVONthink. The information management app has a huge user base and saving 40% is a good reason to join it right now.

DEVONthink is DEVONtechnologies' document and information management solution for the Mac. It supports a large variety of file formats and stores them in a database enhanced by artificial intelligence (AI). Many document formats can be directly viewed and edited, PDFs annotated. It also offers a wide range of automations from smart groups and rules to deep AppleScript support.

There's a web research solution for the Mac on offer in the form of DEVONagent, with users able to use filters to retrieve data.

DEVONagent is DEVONtechnologies' web research solution for the Mac. It finds information searching multiple sources in one go and applying powerful filters to the retrieved data. The presented results can be further processed and saved to the internal archive or handed over to other applications, e.g. DEVONthink. DEVONagent also offers a range of automating options to run searches unattended.

FInally, there's DEVONsphere Express, a desktop search assistant that runs as a menulet and uses AI-based technology to find documents and other files on your computer.

And, finally, DEVONsphere Express is DEVONtechnologies' desktop search assistant. It runs as a menulet and indexes documents and other data in the background with the same AI-based technology used in DEVONthink and DEVONagent. Unlike traditional search utilities DEVONsphere Express is highly context-aware. It focuses automatically on what the user is working on and finds related documents, email messages, web pages, and more.

Anyone wanting to take advantage of the new 40% discount will need to provide a valid student or faculty ID when buying. Do it quickly, too. This deal ends Sunday, September 20th, 2020 at 6 p.m. UTC.