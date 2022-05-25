The new DEVONthink To Go 3.5 update is available for download in the App Store now, with that new text editor being the main addition. New WYSIWYG Markdown editing, borrowed from DEVONthink for Mac, is joined by a generally refreshed editor that supports things like Apple Pencil and Apple's scan to text feature. Customization is also offered via support for custom CSS.

The new text editor supports, e.g., images and tables, pencil drawings, videos, and sounds in RTF and formatted notes. You can also enter text with the device's camera (on compatible devices) or the Apple Pencil. If you prefer Markdown, we have something for you, too: editing Markdown happens in WYSIWYG, like in DEVONthink for Mac. There's a better default styling, and you can provide your own custom CSS without including a stylesheet.

In terms of iPad-specific features, a new three-column layout means users can now more easily access databases and other aspects without losing their place in the navigational hierarchy. There's more, too.

Accessing databases, smart groups, and settings without losing the navigation position is now possible with the new three-column layout. Reorder databases and use the many new keyboard commands now neatly arranged in categories. Other enhancements include new PDF view options, external microphone support for voice notes, and the possibility to exclude groups from tagging without using DEVONthink for Mac. The PDF search field by reuses the search term entered into the main search field.

Those who already have DEVONthink To Go installed on their iPhone or iPad will find the update ready to download now. Everyone else can downliad from the App Store now. The app is a free download with monthly and yearly subscriptions available alongside a one-time purchase option. DEVONthink To Go is one of the best iPad and iPhone apps for people who want to keep all of their files, scans, documents, and more organized. This update makes it even better!