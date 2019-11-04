Through the launch of Apple TV+, Dickinson wasn't given as much attention as some of the shows that feature talent with more widely known names attached to it; however, it is the only show that's being billed as a comedy from the new service and all 10 episodes of the first season are available right now. I didn't really know what to expect from Dickinson when I pressed play on the first episode, but once I started watching, I found myself grinning from ear to ear at its weird, wild, and whimsical take on the famous poet Emily Dickinson. Even though at times the show fell into some of the common traps that teen comedy/drama series seem to get stuck in, it mostly delivers a very entertaining first season.

Exclusive content Apple TV+ 100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee. With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group. $5 per month at Apple

Spoiler Warning: Below I will be discussing events and scenes that take place in all 10 episodes of the show. I will try to avoid any major spoilers, but some spoilers will be inevitable. Proceed with that in mind. Old-timey look with a modern-day feel

The premise of Dickinson can easily be summed up in one sentence — it's a show about Emily Dickinson's young adult life — but it's the style of the show that's worth talking about. Dickinson brazenly chose to mix a 19th century period piece with a modern style. All of that is to say, Emily Dickinson (along with the entire cast) acts and talks a lot like a modern-day millennial. If it sounds ridiculous, it's because it is, and yet, it's charming and wonderful to see the two worlds collide. I don't think the show would be nearly as interesting as it was without this unique twist on the format. Setting the show in a completely modern setting wouldn't make any sense considering it is loosely based on what we know of Emily Dickinson's life, but playing it as a straight period piece would likely be rather dull. There are specific moments in the show where this blending of modern and old-fashioned shines and provides some great comedic value. "The blending of modern and old-fashioned shines and provides some great comedic value." For example, there's a seen in the latter half of the season, where Emily Dickinson (Hailee Steinfeld) is lightly teasing her soon-to-be sister-in-law Sue Gilbert (Ella Hunt). At this point, the relationship between the to has broken down; however, to Emily (and us the audience*), we don't truly appreciate that breakdown until Sue utters the words "Eat shit, Emily." It wasn't a response that neither us as the audience nor Emily was expecting, and its a delightful and funny little shock to the system. The blend of styles is occasionally a bit jarring — like when Emily Dickinson and all her friends start crumping at a party — but more often than not, the mixing of the two cultures keeps things fresh and interesting. Some characters are more fleshed out than others