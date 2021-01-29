One of the last major Wii U titles to make the jump to the Nintendo Switch, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury is shaping up to be much more than just a simple port. With brand new features, quality of life changes, and a brand new mode adventure, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury is sure to be a treat for new gamers as well as those who played the game when it originally released. The differences between the Wii U version and the Nintendo Switch version are both extremely obvious and fairly trivial. If you're looking for answers, look no further. Here are all the differences between the Wii U version and the Switch version of Super Mario 3d World. Super Mario 3D World differences The game moves faster and looks better

The Nintendo Switch version of Super Mario 3D World has increased character's movement speed and climbing height. They also increased the speed at which you can move around the World Map, which makes hopping from level to level much faster. This change adds a bit of strategy to your character choice now. For example, each character has a skill that is unique to them, but this increase in speed and climbing height highlights certain character's abilities. Luigi, who slides when he comes to a stop, and Toad, who is the fastest of the bunch, now are more high-risk choices due to the changes. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more While not officially confirmed by Nintendo, It does seem like the game has received a resolution bump up to 1080p, thanks to the additional power of the Nintendo Switch. It's not too noticeable, but it's nice to see that game's resolution is bumped up to today's HD standard. In addition, the icons have been shrunk and the text boxes have been lightened to let you see the game world more clearly. Overall, the game's presentation is much nicer. Super Mario 3D World differences More options for multiplayer

Super Mario 3D World's calling card was its multiplayer, which allowed you and up to three friends to play through the entire game, working together and, oftentimes, causing chaos for one another. Local multiplayer remains firmly intact in this new release, and players can grab one of the many great Nintendo Switch controllers and play with one another on the same console. This new release adds online multiplayer to the equation, as well as local wireless play. So long as you have a Nintendo Switch Online account, you can jump online and play through levels with friends. Up to two players can play on each system in this mode. If you are in the same place but prefer your own screen, you can link up via local wifi. You can also have up to two players play together while using this mode. As one last added bonus, the Captain Toad levels have been redone as well, and now can be played with up to four players. In the original, Captain Toad levels were only available to the host player. Super Mario 3D World differences The quirky Wii U features are out

In the Wii U version of Super Mario 3D World, the game made use of some of the Wii U tablet's functionality. In that version, players could blow into the mic to blow away enemies, reveal blocks, and move platforms. Now, it seems like those platforms move automatically now. Stamps are also used differently. In the original, they were used to decorate post on the Miiverse, and while the Miiverse has gone the way of the Dodo, the Stamps have been repurposed into the brand new Photo Mode. Players can pause the action to snap a pic of the Mushroom Kingdom's finest in action and litter the scene with stamps that they've collected. The stamps are also in color this time, a nice touch that's sure to make your pics pop. A feature new to the Switch version of the game is the use of amiibo. Tapping a Cat Mario or Cat Peach amiibo will offer the player power-ups. It seems like tapping other amiibo will also offer different power-ups, so be sure to try them all and see what you get! Super Mario 3D World differences Bowser's Fury is a brand new mode