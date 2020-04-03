With the proliferation of streaming services, each studio is starting to take back the rights to its own content and lock it away behind a paywall. That makes the idea of building up your own media collection even more appealing. Instead of paying $5 to $15 per service per month for the rest of your life (ok, maybe not, but you get my drift), why not spend a little upfront to buy your favorite shows in digital HD?

One such show that is set to have its streaming rights reclaimed by its owner is The Office. Fortunately, it is down to just $29.99 at iTunes right now giving you the chance to score one of the best prices ever on it there. It usually goes for $70 and rarely drops form that price, so you're saving over half.

Did I Stutter? The Office: The Complete Series (Digital HD) This Complete Series set includes nine seasons and just over 200 episodes that will make you cry from laughing so much. Plus, iTunes shows can now be watched using the Apple TV app on any device that supports it. $29.99 $69.99 $40 off See at iTunes

Your purchase of The Office in digital HD includes all nine seasons of the hit show with over 200 episodes to enjoy (again and again). With the increased time spent indoors these days thanks to social distancing, you could probably do with a show to binge, though the real value of buying the series in its entirety is that you can always have easy access to it.

Despite being an iTunes purchase, you can watch your shows pretty much anywhere these days. Of course, you'll get easy access to it on Apple devices like the iPhone and Apple TV, but you can also watch iTunes purchases on all manner of devices now like Roku, Fire TV, and even via the Apple TV app built into various smart TVs.

While it is currently still available, it's popular stuff like The Office that will get pulled from Netflix and elsewhere in the great streaming wars to come, so you're eventually going to have to pay monthly for a new service to watch some of your favorites or get collecting them on disc or in digital form soon. With all of the different streaming services, it could be expensive to retain access to the best content. It's your call, of course, but it won't be long before this limited-time deal on your favorite paper company mockumentary comes to an end.