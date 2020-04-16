A DigiTimes report claims that Apple's 5G iPhone schedule remains uncertain amidst the coronavirus pandemic and weak consumer demand.

According to the report:

The market for 5G smartphones is expected to expand in 2020, with the availability of a 5G-capable iPhone set to spur the market demand. Nevertheless, component suppliers engaged in the supply chain for smartphones are increasingly uncertain about whether the deliveries for next-generation 5G models can be on schedule, the sources said. For Apple's 5G iPhone, related chip and component production should kick off by June 2020 followed by device assembly between July and August in order for it to be unveiled in September, the sources said. Uncertainty has emerged about whether Apple will debut its flagship iPhone series in the usual September timeframe this year, judging from the severity of the coronavirus pandemic and weak end-market demand, the sources noted.

Several other sources have previously reported that Apple's 5G iPhone, the iPhone 12, may be delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Whilst China's factory and manufacturing base are well on the road to recovery, travel restrictions have prevented Apple engineers from travelling to the region, delaying key design and prototyping decisions.

Jon Prosser has previously reported that the iPhone 12 is to be delayed for that exact reason:

Though supply chain is improving, the iPhone 12 will still likely be delayed.



Prototyping for iPhone 12 isn’t even done yet. It requires execs from Apple travel to China, and due to travel bans, they haven’t been able to finalize.



Expect iPhone 12 in Oct/Nov



🧻🧻🧻🧻🧻 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) March 24, 2020

Jon has more recently described a two-month delay as "best-case scenario." Supply chain sources, notably Foxconn has previously told investors the 5G iPhone is still ready for the autumn. That would not rule out a release in October or November, however, Foxconn obviously has a vested interest in telling investors its favorite cash cow is still on track.

Prosser reported on April 6 that iPhone 12 prototyping for all four rumored devices is nearly finished. Notably, these leaks are roughly two months behind the usual schedule, suggesting delay seems inevitable.