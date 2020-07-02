A new report from DigiTimes has reiterated that Apple is planning to release a new iPad Pro with a mini-LED display next year.

The new report notes that two new suppliers have entered Apple's manufacturing chain to compete for orders of mini-LED boards for new Apple devices. Specifically, the report notes Apple's rumored iPad Pro, expected to be launched early next year:

Both firms are expected to start small-volume shipments of mini LED-backlit modules in the fourth quarter of 2020 to support the launch of new ‌iPad Pro‌ in the first quarter of 2021, the sources said.

Previous reports have suggested that a new iPad Pro might debut in the first half of next year, having been delayed. It was thought a mini-LED iPad Pro would originally debut this year. The new iPad Pro is expected to launch in the same year as other mini-LED devices, specifically a new 16-inch MacBook Pro and a 27-inch iMac. Other rumored feature of a new iPad Pro includes 5G wireless capability and Apple's improved A14X processor.

Indeed, the DigiTimes report notes that the two new suppliers, Zhen Ding Technology and Flexium Interconnect, will likely be able to supply mini-LED orders for other devices including new MacBooks and iPads, suggesting Apple plans to expand its mini-LED technology across its product range.

Mini-LED displays could allow Apple to create thinner and lighter devices, as well as even better image quality.