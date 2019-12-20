What you need to know
- Apple's next iPhone may use sensor-shift stabilization.
- The Digitimes report suggests it may move away from its current optical image stabilization.
- As the name suggests, the new technology would allow the sensor of the iPhone's camera to move within the camera module to stabilize images.
A DigiTimes report suggests that 5G iPhones will reportedly feature sensor-shift stabilization technology, according to sources.
The report, via 9to5mac, could suggest that Apple plans to improve its image stabilization technology in 2020 by using sensor-shift stabilization. Currently, the iPhone 11 Pro features optical image stabilization in its telephoto and wide-angle cameras, but not in the ultra-wide lens.
Sensor-shift stabilization in larger DSLR cameras works by moving the camera's sensor around the image plane using electrical actuators. It can detect shake motion using an accelerometer, calculating the direction and speed in real-time and moving the sensor accordingly to keep it still, reducing shake and wobble when you're snapping photos.
It doesn't seem clear whether Apple plans to completely eschew optical image stabilization, or whether sensor-shift could be added alongside the tech, perhaps to the ultra-wide lens.
Most recently, rumors of the 2020 iPhone have suggested that it may herald a return of Touch ID, in the form of an under-display fingerprint sensor. Rumors also suggest that 2020 will be Apple's first foray into the world of 5G, with new iPhones expected to feature Qualcomm's latest 5G modem.
