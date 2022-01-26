Discord is experiencing a major outage

Discord, the popular communication service, is currently experiencing a major outage.

The company announced on its Twitter account that the service is currently experiencing a "widespread API outage." The company says that they are working on a solution but does not have an idea of when service will be fully restored.

We are currently investigating a widespread API outage and are working to resolve this ASAP.

On the Discord Status page, it appears that the issue has been going on for at least a few hours at this point. The company says that about half of users should be able to get back on the service without an issue and that they will continue to update as more users are able to gain access again.

More than half of Discord users are back online and working normally. We continue to work to bring the rest of the users back online.

We'll be sure to update this article once Discord has the entire issue resolved.