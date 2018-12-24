If you, like me, play Pokémon GO regularly, you'll know the struggle is real when it comes to ensuring you have enough PokéCoins.

You can get 50 coins for free each day and, if you are patient, you can save these up to use in the in-game shop on items and upgrades. But if you want to level up as fast as possible, fill out your Pokédex quickly, or make the most of the limited-time event item boxes (such as the current winter boxes), you're probably going to buy some of the virtual currency at some point.

You can purchase PokéCoins in bundles of 100 to 14,500 with prices ranging from $1 to $100. Undoubtably, the best way to buy these is with discounted iTunes gift cards when they come around, meaning you get more for your money.

Right now, you're in luck as you can save 15% on a $50 iTunes gift card at Amazon bringing it down to just $42.50. Use code APP750 to bring the price down during checkout. There is a limit of one gift card per customer, but saving 15% means you can feel 15% less guilty about spending money on digital coins. The iTunes gift card is delivered via email so you can redeem the code against your account immediately. Walmart is also running a deal on digital iTunes gift cards, offering $50 for $40 — a savings of 20% for a limited time.

Grab one — or both — before the deal expires and load up on Raid passes to get your Heatran, Incubators to hatch the newest Gen IV Pokémon, or Lucky Eggs to progress along the long road to Level 40. iTunes gift cards also make for great gifts for the holiday season so you could pick one up if you've left your Christmas shopping late this year!

