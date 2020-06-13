xThere are a few essential items every vehicle should have stored inside. A spare tire, a USB car charger, and your vehicle's registration are a good start, but you might not get anywhere without Tacklife's 1200A Portable Car Jump Starter (KP120). It allows you to jump start your vehicle's battery all on your own, and today you can snag one for only $47.98 at Amazon when you use promo code EE89MCPJ during checkout. That saves you over $30 off its regular cost there, though the real savings come later when this jump starter gets your vehicle back on the road. Shipping is free, though you'd receive your order even faster with Amazon Prime.

Tacklife's jump starter works with vehicles with up to a 8L gas engine or 6L diesel engine. It will give you multiple jump starts before needing to be recharged itself, and when the time comes, you can power it back up using your car's cigarette lighter outlet or plug it into a regular outlet inside your home with its included chargers. It's capable of holding a charge for about a year while stored in your vehicle.

It's compact and small enough to hold in your hand while its intelligent protection circuitry inside keeps it safe from short-circuiting, over-charging, over-heating, and more. It also features a built-in USB-C port with Quick Charge 3.0 that allows you to charge your phone, tablet, or another device with its internal battery. There's an integrated LED flashlight as well which features three lighting modes (Standard, SOS, and Strobe).

If you're stranded on the side of the road, you'll be thankful to have this sidekick in your vehicle. While you're at it, check out our list of the best travel accessories for even more essentials you should bring along on your next trip.