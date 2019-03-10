iMore Score 4.5 Disk Drill 3 PRO is an $89 file recovery utility that helps you recover data you may have lost due to accidental deletion or damage to your hard drive. There is also a Basic version of the app you can use as a test drive for many of the tools and a $40 App Store version, with Sandboxing limitations. But full access to the utility's more powerful features requires PRO. See at CleverFiles The Good Deep Dive file recovery

Free version offers many useful features

Works with any disk you attach to your Mac

Will recover files off of an iOS device directly attached to your Mac The Bad Recovery Drive never fully booted Pro or No?

So, which version of Disk Drill makes sense for you? Basic to start, simply because you'll discover whether or not you need the other features before you pay to upgrade. You'll know immediately whether you'll need to PRO version to recover the files you need to recover because those files will have a PRO icon next to them.

Basic App Store PRO Free $39.99 $89 Recovery Vault Guaranteed Family Sharing 1 User and Up to 3 Macs Recovery protection No Guaranteed or Vault Recovery Quick & Deep Scan Recover protected data No S.M.A.R.T. Monitoring Rebuild HFS+ Catalog Backup failing disks into DMG No Bootable Recovery Lost Partition Search Preview all recovery methods No iOS/Android All media types and file systems

Note that there is also an Enterprise version of Disk Drill available for $399 that gives you unlimited users and Macs with priority support. I used the PRO version for this review. Saving the Lost

Let me start with a little preaching... back up your data. First and foremost BACK UP YOUR DATA! Applications such as Disk Drill are designed to save your bacon when all other methods fail. Disk Drill's suite of data recovery tools consists of disk health monitors, data backup and recovery utilities, including a tool that promises to pull data off of drives that have failed, cleanup tools, proactive data protection tools, and a utility that will let you mount your iOS device's file system so you can recover files from an iOS device. You can use Disk Drill on any volume attached to your Mac, including NTFS volumes. If you're using Disk Drill on a Mac running Mojave you'll need to enable Full Disk Access for the app in the Security and Privacy System Preference so it has access to every place it needs to go to recover lost files. Finding Disk Drill's tools was a little less obvious than I expected it to be. Four small toolbar buttons appear at the top of Disk Drill's main window, some of which are menus and other which are buttons. Each one links to one or several of the app's utilities. Using these buttons you can create a bootable recovery drive, back up your data to other volumes, scan your hard drive for large or duplicate files, so you can delete them. Below the toolbar, you'll find a list of the volumes available for recovery. I ran several tests using the recovery tools and I was impressed. It didn't matter whether I'd moved items to the trash and emptied the trash, changed a drive's format from Master Boot Record to GUID and then added files to it, Disk Drill was able to find files there. Even after I performed a secure erase on a volume, Disk Drill was still able to find a few files, although those files did not contain any retrievable or usable data. Recovery Drive