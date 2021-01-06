What you need to know
- New lineup launches on January 20.
- The special edition celebrates the iconic Mickey Mouse Club.
- It features accessories for Apple and Samsung devices.
Casetify and Disney have joined forces for a new collection of tech accessories for Apple and Samsung devices. The "Mickey Mouse Club 2021" collection launches on Wednesday, January 20.
Officially called the Disney x Casetify series, the new lineup offers a modern-day spin on all-things Mouseketeers. It consists of special edition cases featuring Mickey Mouse designs, unique colorways and icons, puffy silhouettes, and more, starting at $35. For the series, buyers can also choose customizable elements, including monograms and personalized text. There's also a special-edition Mickey Mouse Club Member's Badge Case, available for purchase on launch day, retailing for $70.
The lineup's full range of products includes accessories for iPhone, Samsung, AirPods, MacBook, iPad, Apple Watch, Wireless Chargers, 2-in-1 Grip Stands, and the recently launched Casetify UV Sanitizer.
According to Wes Ng, Casetify CEO and Co-Founder:
We are thrilled to partner with one of the world's most beloved companies, channeling both CASETiFY and Disney's shared passion for creativity and imagination in this new collection. Inviting Disney to join our community calls for a major celebration, and we can't wait to reveal our modern take on classic Disney icons.
For priority access to the Disney x Casetify series, you can visit the Casetify website beginning today, January 6, to join a waiting list.
If you're a Disney fan, this looks like an impressive way to start off the new year, don't you think?
AirPods concept imagines reverse MagSafe charging and it needs to happen
Just imagine slapping your AirPods onto the back of your iPhone and having them charge via the magic of magnets.
Personalized ads and user privacy can coexist, Facebook tells businesses
Facebook has told business owners who use its advertising services that Apple's iOS 14 privacy changes will have "hard-hitting implications" on campaigns and that Apple's changes will benefit them and hurt businesses.
The next Animal Crossing Fishing Tourney is this Saturday!
There are four Fishing Tourneys each year in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Here's when they are and what the rules are for participating.
Awesome holster cases for your iPhone XS Max
If you like wearing your smartphone on your belt, these holster-based cases for the iPhone XS Max are worth checking out. Each provides protection and varying degrees of style.