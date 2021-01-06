Casetify and Disney have joined forces for a new collection of tech accessories for Apple and Samsung devices. The "Mickey Mouse Club 2021" collection launches on Wednesday, January 20.

Officially called the Disney x Casetify series, the new lineup offers a modern-day spin on all-things Mouseketeers. It consists of special edition cases featuring Mickey Mouse designs, unique colorways and icons, puffy silhouettes, and more, starting at $35. For the series, buyers can also choose customizable elements, including monograms and personalized text. There's also a special-edition Mickey Mouse Club Member's Badge Case, available for purchase on launch day, retailing for $70.