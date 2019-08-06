Disney on Tuesday revealed an epic entertainment bundle launching later this year. For $12.99, subscribers will get Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu (with ads). The new bundle will be available on November 12, which is when Disney+ officially becomes available .

The positive response to our direct-to-consumer strategy has been gratifying, and the integration of the businesses we acquired from 21st Century Fox only increases our confidence in our ability to leverage decades of iconic storytelling and the powerful creative engines across the entire company to deliver and extraordinary value proposition to consumers."

Previously, Disney unveiled the price of Disney+, its upcoming streaming service, and also revealed what content would be available when it launches. In addition to existing Disney Animation, Pixar, and Marvel movies, the service will be home to several original movies and TV shows, including shows that are cannon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

At $6.99, Disney+ already seemed like a sweet deal. Bundling Hulu ($5.99 with ads) and ESPN+ ($4.99) with Disney+ just sweetens the pot that much more. The bundle will provide cord cutters with one of the most well-rounded streaming packages on the market.

For context, Netflix's standard plan, which offers HD streaming and two simultaneous streams, is available for $12.99.

Disney+ will launch on November 12 for a monthly cost of $6.99 or $69.99 for an annual subscription.

