Display analyst Ross Young has been tweeting up a storm today as they share details as to what they expect the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro lineup to look like. We're already expecting all four of 2020's iPhones to feature OLED screens, but Young does offer some insights beyond that. Including news of a potential delay.

The most notable of Young's tweets is one that suggests production is around six weeks behind schedule, at least for iPhone 12. That could push a launch into October as had been suggested previously.

We also hear that iPhone 12 panel production will start around 6 weeks late, so rather than early June, it won’t start till the end of July which should imply a delay in the iPhone 12 launch from September to October. https://t.co/2dHeFVZckL — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) May 18, 2020

Such a delay makes plenty of sense given the situation with the coronavirus pandemic and Young's suggestions mimic those of previous leaks. Where they do differ is in the manufacturer of the screens Apple will use. In particular, iPhone 12.

We'd heard previously that BOE was tapped to be the sole provider of iPhone 12 OLED screens, but Young says that isn't the case. BOE isn't working on them at all, they say, with Samsung Display picking up the contract. BOE and LG will work together on iPhone 12 Max screens, however.

Summary of iPhone 12 Display Specs pic.twitter.com/HaWSxuxMf3 — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) May 18, 2020

The tweet above also gives us information on screen resolutions and pixel density, all of which seem to match what we've been expecting. There's no mention of 120Hz ProMotion, though.