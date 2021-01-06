Source: StackCommerce

From sales to sport, data science skills are becoming increasingly valuable in many careers. The Complete Excel, VBA, and Data Science Certification Training Bundle helps you improve your knowledge, with 55 hours of beginner-friendly tutorials for just $44.99.

Knowing how to crunch the numbers is really useful when you are analyzing sales, estimating costs, and looking for opportunities. That is why recruiters rate data skills so highly.

Even if you are a complete Excel novice, this bundle can turn you into a data whizz. Through 13 courses, you discover how to build spreadsheets, use formulas and functions, and craft perfect charts in Excel.

The training also looks at analysis with Pivot Tables and automating actions with VBA.

Of course, data doesn't start and end with Excel. Hence, the bundle teaches you the fundamentals of machine learning and how to code useful scripts in Python.

The training comes from Mammoth Interactive, an e-learning publisher rated at 4.2 stars by students.

It's worth $2,600 in total, but you can get the training today for just $44.99.

