Redditor eandcoen wanted a black version of the white band Apple makes so set about taking a sharpie to a standard third-party band. They say it'll need another coat but, so far, I reckon it looks pretty good!

Apple released the Pride Edition Nike Sport Band earlier this month and few would argue against it being one of the best color options around. But it's only available in white and that just wouldn't do for one Redditor. So they made their own band using a black band as a base.

I know it doesn't look amazing, but I wanted a black pride loop; and I had waited to order the white one until today when I saw shipping wouldn't be till the middle of June. So I decided to do it myself with a knockoff band and a lot of time. I plan to go back and add a second coat when I feel like straining my eyes again.

I'm not sure I have the patience to pull something like this off, but it does show one thing – Apple really should offer its Pride band in black as well as that gorgeous white color. I'd buy one in a heartbeat!

Speaking of that white Pride Edition Nike Sport Band, you'll have to wait until the middle of next month if you order one now. Apple doesn't release numbers for these things but I'd love to know how sales compare to other bands it sells. It has to be one of the most popular right now.