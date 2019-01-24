Best answer: The Fitbit Charge 3 doesn't work with music, podcasts, or any other audio product. Therefore, you can't use the Fitbit Flyer (or other wireless headphones) with the Fitbit Charge 3. If you want to use audio with a Fitbit product, we recommend the Fitbit Versa smartwatch instead.

Fitbit's modern smartwatch

The Fitbit Versa, released in 2018, is the company's best-looking product to date. The wearable device offers all of the fitness-based tools you'd come to expect from a Fitbit tracking device, plus smartwatch features including the ability to listen to music. The Fitbit Versa, unlike the Fitbit Charge 3, also offers native and third-party apps to enhance the experience further.

Unfortunately, while the Fitbit Charge 3 is a smart fitness band with all the tracking features you can think of — including automatic exercise recognition, smartphone notifications, sleep tracking, and more — it doesn't support audio of any kind.

Why the Flyer?

With the Fitbit Versa you can download up to 300 songs plus sync Deezer playlists or Pandora stations. To listen to this music, use any Bluetooth headphones, including the Fitbit Flyer.

Although you can use a Fitbit Versa with any set of Bluetooth wireless headphones to listen to your audio, you should consider purchasing the Fitbit Flyer Wireless Headphones. Offering a secure and comfortable fit, these headphones provide up to six hours of playtime between charges, plus a quick charge for one hour of playtime when the battery is low. The Flyer is compatible with devices that support Bluetooth 4.3, and it remembers up to eight paired devices. As a bonus, it automatically pairs to Fitbit Ionic for phone-free calls in any environment.