Best answer: Yes, you might have to update the carrier settings on your iPhone when using Mint Mobile. Luckily, the process is intuitive and straightforward.

What's Mint Mobile?

Mint Mobile is a mobile virtual network operator (MYVO) that was founded in 2016 by California-based Ultra Mobile. The company offers prepaid mobile plans that run on the T-Mobile cellular network in the United States. Considered a discount carrier, Mint Mobile offers plans starting at just $15 per month. For this, you receive unlimited talk and text, a free SIM card, nationwide coverage, and the ability to use your device as a mobile hotspot.

Mint Mobile plans must be purchased in increments of 3-, 6-, and 12-months. You choose the amount of 4G LTE data per month (3, 8, or 12GB). With Auto Recharge, you can make sure you never run out of data by having your plan renewed automatically through your debit or credit card. Otherwise, because there's no contract, your plan ends after its completion.

Through the Mint Mobile app or website, you can purchase additional data when you're reaching your monthly limit for as little as $10 for 1GB. You can also add international calling credits starting at $5.

Can I bring my own phone?

Mint Mobile's Bring Your Own Phone (BYOP) program allows you to use the service with any unlocked GSM phone. You can keep your current number or select a new one. The service supports unlocked GSM-network phones from AT&T, T-Mobile, Cricket Wireless, Simple Mobile, Straight Talk, and MetroPCS phones. The company also offers unlocked phones via its website from companies like Apple, Samsung, Google, LG, and more.

Updating carrier settings

Once installing the Mint Mobile SIM card on your iPhone, you might have to update your carrier settings. In doing so, you'll be able to use Mint Mobile's newest features, including Visual Voicemail, Wi-Fi calling and text, and VoLTE-enabled calling, otherwise known as Voice Over LTE.

To check whether you need to update the carrier settings:

First, make sure you're using the latest iOS version on your iPhone. If you aren't, upgrade to the latest version. Once the phone is updated, go to Settings > General > About > Carrier. If prompted to update your carrier settings, select Update.

That's it. Your iPhone's carrier settings have been updated and you're ready to use Mint Mobile.