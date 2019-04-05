Best answer: The Powerbeats Pro are powered by Apple's H1 chip, which, among other things, allows you to use "Hey, Siri" on these wireless headphones.

Like second-gen AirPods, like Powerbeats Pro

Like the second-generation AirPods, the Powerbeats Pro support voice activation of Siri. That means you can just say "Hey Siri" and issue a command without any need to touch your Powerbeats.

This is made possible by Apple's new H1 chip, which also serves as the processor for the AirPods. Additionally, the H1 manages power usage, the various sensors, and the Bluetooth 5.0 connection.

Just what are the Powerbeats Pro?

The Powerbeats Pro are a new set of truly wireless earbuds from Apple subsidiary Beats. Where the AirPods are earphones that sit in your ear, the Powerbeats are earbuds that securely fit into your ear. They securely attach onto the outside of the ear thanks to integrated hooks.

While the AirPods are meant more as general use earphones, the Powerbeats Pro are geared towards more active users. Beats says that they're sweat and water-resistant, though the company doesn't give a specific IP rating.

The H1 chip inside the Powerbeats Pro is the same chip that debuted in the second-generation AirPods. It allows easy pairing with your iOS devices, as well as seamless device switching. In an upgrade over the W1 chip, the H1 features Bluetooth 5.0 for faster and more stable wireless connections. Since it enables "Hey Siri," you can use every Siri command at your disposable, from making a phone call to activating a Shortcut, without pulling your iPhone out of your pocket.

Can I get the Powerbeats Pro now?

Powerbeats Pro aren't yet available for purchase or pre-order. They are scheduled to be released in May 2019. They will be available for $250 from Beats, Apple, and, presumably, other retailers.