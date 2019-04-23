But how do they work? We've made huge strides in technology over the past decade: smart phones, smart TVs, smart cars, smart homes, and smart fitness clothes. The fact of the matter is that "smart" fitness clothes are a trend that's not widely mainstream yet, and because it's all so new (and expensive), you want to be sure a product lives up to the hype before buying. Here are a few of our favorite "smart" clothes and why we think you'll dig them. Okay, smarty pants Our favorites are the Nadi X Yoga Pants, because sometimes it's hard to get the personalized attention you need, especially if you're new to yoga. These yoga pants provide a way for students to get hands on adjustments and personalized attention throughout their practice in every pose. The fact that even the slightest alteration in alignment can make or break the benefits and safety of your yoga flow makes these pants worth the money and the learning curve at the beginning. Once you've become accustomed to the signals the pants are sending and what they mean, you'll be flowing like a champion knowing your alignment is right on point.

Fun in the sun In a day and age where overexposure to the sun and skin cancer is becoming more and more of a threat, these smart swimsuits are a great choice. With the Spinali Design Smart Suits, you type in your skin tone and how tan you want to get into the affiliated app and it tells you when to apply sunscreen or head for the shade accordingly. There's even a "valentine" feature that sends your partner an alert as to when it's time to slather you with sunscreen. Now, isn't that sweet? Stress less The Ambiotex Smart Tanktop performs a regular stress test every morning and gives you a static snapshot of your mental state on a scale of 1 to 10. Increases and decreases in your stress levels are recorded over time so you can learn to handle daily demands and stress levels better than ever before. If you're serious about your training and want to increase your overall athletic endurance, this top makes it easy to test your IAT (individual anabolic threshold) anytime, anywhere. Training just below the anaerobic threshold is excellent for the development of high endurance. No stress and endurance for days, that's you!

SUPA Woman The SUPA Power Sports Bra was designed to monitor your heart rate during your workouts so you can get a thorough understanding of your heart, the role it plays in your fitness routine, and how to make it stronger, and therefore train more effectively. SUPA powers activate, go get em' SUPA woman! This is just the start of the possibilities when it comes to tech and fitness clothes. If you want the get the most out of your workouts, these smart clothes may be what you're looking for.

Our pick Nadi X Yoga Pants Breathe, Stretch, Flow Made for men and women, these pants have embedded sensors in the hips, knees, and ankles that use vibration and gentle pulses to tell you when to move, hold poses, and make shifts in your alignment. They pair with the Nadi X app and come with the "Pulse," chargeable battery and USB cord. $250 at Amazon

Vacation Station Spinali Design Smart Suits Tan, Not Burnt UV monitoring swimwear that's equipped with removable, water-proof sensors that alert you when you've been in the sun too long. Enter your skin type into the companion app and these will continuously monitor the temperature throughout the day, sending out warnings when it's time to apply more sunscreen or get out of the sun. From $151 at Spinali Design

Don't Stress Ambiotex Smart Tanktop Vitals Check This unisex smart tank contains ECG sensors that measure your vital data to determine daily stress levels and your IAT. Connect with the smartphone app to get a complete picture of your daily stats to help you adjust your workouts, optimize performance, prevent injuries, and stress LESS. $283 at Ambiotex

Ladies Choice Supa Powered Sports Bra Rack City This smart bra uses a seamlessly integrated heart monitor that's inconspicuous and connects to the Supa Reactor and the Supa app. It tracks and records your heart rate during your workouts, so you can increase performance and overall heart health and strength. $100 at Supa