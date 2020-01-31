You don't need to be hanging on to every word uttered by an analyst to know that there's tons of buzz around right now. All that buzz seems to focus on a new iPhone SE successor. But it isn't going to be called iPhone SE 2. At least, that's what the rumors say.

Instead, we're going to get iPhone 9. And it won't look like iPhone SE, either. It's going to have a 4.7-inch display – again, so we're told – and be powered by the impressive A13 Bionic chip that keeps iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro chugging along in ways the competition would kill for. So iPhone 9 will be fast. Real fast.

It'll reportedly make use of some of the same camera tech that iPhone 11 has as well. That means new and improved Smart HDR, and a new wide-angle lens with all focus pixels, all the time. And that A13 processor will mean we can look forward to 4K video being recorded at 60fps.

It'll have a Home button, too. No fancy Face ID here.

If all of that sounds like iPhone 8 with new internals, that's because it is. And it'll look like it, too, should Apple follow what the analysts say and announce this thing in the coming weeks. But it'll be cheap. Like, iPhone SE cheap.

We've been told that it could sell for around $399. Off-contract, that's the kind of price normally reserved for low-tier Android phones. And iPhone SE but, you know. That's all kinds of dead these days. And boy do people miss it.

But why do they miss it? Most will tell you that it's the combination of having a Home button and that 4-inch LCD. And there, we come to a problem. This won't have a 4-inch display and will be considerably larger – in every way – than the now infamous iPhone SE. And that's going to be a problem for some.

My question is, who? You?

I want to know whether you intend to buy iPhone 9 if it arrives in the form we've been told to expect, at the price we're anticipating. Hit me up in the comments and do the thing with the poll down below. I'm super curious to see how this one pans out.

Do you plan to buy the new iPhone 9 (iPhone SE 2)?

