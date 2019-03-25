Best Answer: Yes, you need an Apple device to use Apple News and News+. The News+ subscription service is available right in the News app, which is available on iPhone, iPad, and Mac. With News+, you'll get access to over 300 magazines, as well as digital subscriptions for newspapers like the Los Angeles Times, The Wall Street Journal, Vulture, TechCrunch, The Star, and more.

What is News+?

News+ is an additional feature of the Apple News app that you'll need a subscription to access. With News+, you'll get even more digital news sources from reputable newspapers like the Los Angeles Times, The Wall Street Journal, Vulture, and The Star (Canadian newspaper).

And you'll also be able to access more than 300 digital magazines with the all-you-can-read subscription. Magazines include National Geographic, Rolling Stone, Time, The New Yorker, Popular Science, VOGUE, Food & Wine, Bon Appetite, Sports Illustrated, People, WIRED, and much more.

You can check out our full list of magazines and newspapers supported in News+, which we will be constantly updating.

Who can access Apple News+?

Right now, News+ is only available in the U.S. and Canada. Apple plans to bring News+ to Australia and the UK later in the year, as well as expanding to other European countries.

When is Apple News+ launching?

News+ is available right now in the U.S. and Canada. All you need to do is update the News app by updating to iOS 12.2, and you'll be able to access News+ in the News app.

How much is News+?

A subscription to News+ costs $9.99 USD a month, or $12.99 a month CAD for Canadians. It also supports Family Sharing at no additional cost, so you and your family can have their own favorites and personal feeds.

Right now, there is a promotion for Apple News+ where you can get the first month for free. This is a great way to try the service out and see if it's right for your needs.

Do I need to subscribe to keep using News?

No, News+ is a separate subscription. You can still continue to use the Apple News app for free, with access to Top Stories and For You articles. You only need the News+ subscription if you want to read the premium newspaper articles and magazines.