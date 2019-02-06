Does the Deebot OZMO 930 work with HomeKit and Siri?

Best answer: Unfortunately, the Deebot OZMO 930 doesn't work with HomeKit or Siri. In fact, there isn't a robotic vacuum available that is built to work with HomeKit, though if your vacuum works with the Mi Home app from Xiaomi, you can use it with Siri thanks to Shortcuts.
The Deebot OZMO 930 doesn't work with HomeKit, but neither do other vacuums
The Deebot OZMO 930 doesn't support Apple's HomeKIt home automation framework, but that's not exactly surprising. Despite the growth in the number of available HomeKit accessories, robotic vacuums from any manufacturer have yet to add support for it and Apple's Siri digital assistant.
There is a workaround for some vacuums if they work with the Mi Home app
While robotic vacuums have yet to add HomeKit support, Xiaomi has recently updated its Mi Home app with support for Siri Shortcuts. This allows you to attach Shortcuts to specific scenes using the app. After creating an automated scene, you can add it to Siri, then assign a specific phrase to it, such as "Clean my house." Speak your phrase, and your Mi Home scene will be activated.
If you have a robot vacuum that works with the Mi Home app, such as the Roborock S5, you can set up a Shortcut for a scene featuring the vacuum and use it with Siri that way.
A shortcut to Siri
Roborock S5 Robotic Vacuum
Won't work with HomeKit, but Shortcuts lets it work with Siri.
Vacuums that work with HomeKit aren't yet available, but you can get the Roborock S5 working with Siri using the Shortcuts app and iOS 12. It's not full support, but it's a start.
Premiere model
Ecovacs Deebot OZMO 930
Doesn't work with HomeKit, but it's still an excellent vacuum.
It might not work with HomeKit, but the Deebot OZMO 930 is still a great, full-featured robotic vacuum cleaner. Not only will it vacuum up dirt and dust from your carpeted floors, but it will mop on your tile, too.
