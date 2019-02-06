Does the Deebot OZMO 930 work with HomeKit and Siri?

Best answer: Unfortunately, the Deebot OZMO 930 doesn't work with HomeKit or Siri. In fact, there isn't a robotic vacuum available that is built to work with HomeKit, though if your vacuum works with the Mi Home app from Xiaomi, you can use it with Siri thanks to Shortcuts.

The Deebot OZMO 930 doesn't work with HomeKit, but neither do other vacuums

The Deebot OZMO 930 doesn't support Apple's HomeKIt home automation framework, but that's not exactly surprising. Despite the growth in the number of available HomeKit accessories, robotic vacuums from any manufacturer have yet to add support for it and Apple's Siri digital assistant.

There is a workaround for some vacuums if they work with the Mi Home app

While robotic vacuums have yet to add HomeKit support, Xiaomi has recently updated its Mi Home app with support for Siri Shortcuts. This allows you to attach Shortcuts to specific scenes using the app. After creating an automated scene, you can add it to Siri, then assign a specific phrase to it, such as "Clean my house." Speak your phrase, and your Mi Home scene will be activated.

If you have a robot vacuum that works with the Mi Home app, such as the Roborock S5, you can set up a Shortcut for a scene featuring the vacuum and use it with Siri that way.