Best answer: The Fitbit Alta HR doesn't work with Bluetooth headphones. However, there are similar Fitbit products that do, including the ones mentioned below.

No Bluetooth headphones support for a reason

The Fitbit Alta HR can't store or receive audio files. It's for this reason that the fitness band doesn't support Bluetooth headphones of any style. If you want to listen to your tunes while exercising and you're invested in the Fitbit ecosystem, you're going to want to look elsewhere.

Consider a Fitbit smartwatch instead

If you're interested in sticking with the Fitbit system and want to buy a device that does support Bluetooth headphones, consider the Fitbit Versa or Fitbit Ionic smartwatch. Both allow you to download over 300 of your favorite songs, plus sync Deezer playlists or Pandora stations with ease.

However, the Ionic is more expensive than the Versa due to built-in GPS that allows you to leave your smartphone at home when you go out on a run. Be sure to recognize the differences between the Versa and Ionic before making your purchase.

Fly with Fitbit

Although you can use a Fitbit Versa or Fitbit Ionic with any set of Bluetooth wireless headphones to listen to your audio, you should consider purchasing the Fitbit Flyer Wireless Headphones. Offering a secure and comfortable fit, these headphones provide up to six hours of playtime between charges, plus a quick charge for one hour of playtime when the battery is low. The Flyer is compatible with devices that support Bluetooth 4.3, and it remembers up to eight paired devices. As a bonus, it automatically pairs to Fitbit Ionic for phone-free calls in any environment.